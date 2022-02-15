Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.87% from the stock’s current price.

NDAQ has been the topic of several other research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nasdaq from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Nasdaq from $224.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Nasdaq from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.73.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $171.93 on Tuesday. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $135.57 and a 52-week high of $214.96. The company has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $191.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $167,247.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter worth $147,850,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,212,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,116,000 after purchasing an additional 514,553 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,551,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,883,000 after acquiring an additional 495,357 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the second quarter valued at $65,245,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq by 11.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,442,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,481,000 after purchasing an additional 246,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

