Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) PT Lowered to $118.00 at Morgan Stanley

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $148.00 to $118.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 72.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NTRA. BTIG Research cut their target price on Natera to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Natera in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Natera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.27.

NASDAQ NTRA traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.36. 3,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,053. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Natera has a 52 week low of $58.02 and a 52 week high of $129.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 1.14.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $154,101.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 4,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total transaction of $405,767.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 82,465 shares of company stock valued at $7,144,846 in the last quarter. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Natera by 148.6% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Natera by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Natera during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

