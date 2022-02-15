National Bank Financial Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI)

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Sunday, February 13th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.59. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$10.88 and a 12-month high of C$17.17.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

