National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Director Sells $2,583,088.50 in Stock

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $2,583,088.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $61.17. 376,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,900. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $44.22 and a 1-year high of $65.95.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFG. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 6,868.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,305,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $83,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,795 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,111,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $374,802,000 after acquiring an additional 677,426 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,623,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $189,310,000 after acquiring an additional 322,870 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,134,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 408,074 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,092,000 after acquiring an additional 219,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on NFG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

