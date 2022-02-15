National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect National Storage Affiliates Trust to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NSA opened at $60.41 on Tuesday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $36.92 and a 1 year high of $70.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.07 and a 200-day moving average of $60.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 204.55%.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.
About National Storage Affiliates Trust
National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.
