National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect National Storage Affiliates Trust to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NSA opened at $60.41 on Tuesday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $36.92 and a 1 year high of $70.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.07 and a 200-day moving average of $60.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 204.55%.

NSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.44.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.