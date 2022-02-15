National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Stock Holdings Raised by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,747 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.18% of National Vision worth $8,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of National Vision by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,570,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,098,000 after purchasing an additional 98,146 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of National Vision by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,356,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,300,000 after purchasing an additional 743,168 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after buying an additional 49,459 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 30,784 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 89,753.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,481,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,893,000 after buying an additional 2,478,997 shares during the period.

Get National Vision alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of National Vision in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Vision presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.11.

National Vision stock opened at $38.45 on Tuesday. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.92 and a 52-week high of $65.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

National Vision announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, November 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

National Vision Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE).

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.