Navcoin (NAV) Trading 5.3% Lower Over Last Week

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $12.38 million and approximately $45,476.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000385 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002550 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000113 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00014006 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00008318 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 72,849,283 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.