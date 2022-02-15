Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Short Interest Down 36.4% in January

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the January 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nedbank Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NDBKY traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.66. 8,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,987. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.61. Nedbank Group has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $13.74.

Nedbank Group Ltd. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Nedbank Ltd. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate and Investment Banking, Retail and Business Banking, Wealth, Centre, and Africa Regions. The Corporate and Investment Banking segment offers a spectrum of transactional, corporate, investment banking, and market solutions.

