Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Short Interest Up 53.8% in January

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, a growth of 53.8% from the January 15th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NOPMF traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,016. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.10. Neo Performance Materials has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $18.90.

NOPMF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Neo Performance Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal-based functional materials. It operates through the following segments: Magnequench; Chemicals and Oxides; Rare Metals; and Corporate. The Magnequench segment focuses in the manufacture of bonded NdFeB powders and bonded permanent magnets.

