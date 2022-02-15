NeoWorld Cash Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (NASH)

NeoWorld Cash (CURRENCY:NASH) traded 41.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 15th. One NeoWorld Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. NeoWorld Cash has a total market cap of $277,755.35 and approximately $317.00 worth of NeoWorld Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NeoWorld Cash has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004061 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00038138 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.49 or 0.00105287 BTC.

NeoWorld Cash Coin Profile

NASH is a coin. NeoWorld Cash’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,709,948,546 coins. NeoWorld Cash’s official Twitter account is @NeoWorld9 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NeoWorld Cash is neoworld.io . The official message board for NeoWorld Cash is blog.neoworld.io . The Reddit community for NeoWorld Cash is /r/neoworldtech

According to CryptoCompare, “NeoWorld is a multiplayer online virtual world that runs on blockchain. In the 3D virtual environment, players explore new frontiers, create skylines, pursue careers and build wealth, legends and legacies from scratch, just like in the real world. “

