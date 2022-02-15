Nestree (EGG) Market Capitalization Achieves $13.84 Million

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. One Nestree coin can currently be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nestree has a market cap of $13.84 million and $497,649.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nestree has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,317.82 or 1.00050112 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00063976 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004514 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00022196 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00021247 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.59 or 0.00394145 BTC.

Nestree Coin Profile

Nestree is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,355,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

