NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,906,678 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 60,993 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.85% of NetApp worth $171,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,715,940 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,679,944,000 after acquiring an additional 982,015 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NetApp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,326,580 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $763,101,000 after acquiring an additional 120,155 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NetApp by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,594,310 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $411,579,000 after purchasing an additional 95,094 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in NetApp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,724,368 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $334,347,000 after purchasing an additional 50,036 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 2nd quarter worth about $232,668,000. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen raised NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NetApp from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.32.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $87.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.83 and a twelve month high of $96.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.54%.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,219,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 2,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $187,642.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,749 shares of company stock worth $3,497,619 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

