Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 13,815 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,815 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.20% of Terreno Realty worth $8,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Terreno Realty in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Terreno Realty by 485.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in Terreno Realty by 185.0% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Terreno Realty in the third quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Terreno Realty by 5.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE TRNO opened at $69.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.49 and its 200-day moving average is $72.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.06 and a beta of 0.62. Terreno Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $53.97 and a twelve month high of $86.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
TRNO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.29.
Terreno Realty Company Profile
Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Terreno Realty (TRNO)
- Will These 3 Oil Stocks Keep Gushing Higher?
- MarketBeat Podcast; Should You Be Buying the Dips or Be Defensive in 2022?
- 3 Stocks to Buy if Russia Invades Ukraine
- Upland Software is a Low-Bar Play
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO).
Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.