Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 13,815 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,815 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.20% of Terreno Realty worth $8,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Terreno Realty in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Terreno Realty by 485.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in Terreno Realty by 185.0% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Terreno Realty in the third quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Terreno Realty by 5.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE TRNO opened at $69.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.49 and its 200-day moving average is $72.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.06 and a beta of 0.62. Terreno Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $53.97 and a twelve month high of $86.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 138.78%.

TRNO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.29.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.