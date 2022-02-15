Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 84,911 Shares of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) by 38.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,562 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,911 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 1.12% of GAMCO Investors worth $8,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GBL. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of GAMCO Investors by 202.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,127 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of GAMCO Investors by 425.0% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of GAMCO Investors by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,710 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,811 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,131 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of GAMCO Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of NYSE GBL opened at $21.42 on Tuesday. GAMCO Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $29.94. The firm has a market cap of $578.47 million, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.58 and a 200 day moving average of $25.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. GAMCO Investors’s payout ratio is currently 5.86%.

GAMCO Investors Profile

GAMCO Investors, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment advisory and asset management services. It provides investment services, which manages separate accounts for high net worth individuals, institutions, and qualified pension plans, and through the company’s role as advisor to a family of mutual funds.

