Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 35.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,671 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $8,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 258,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,437,000 after acquiring an additional 10,892 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 54,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,054,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 40,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period.

Shares of IWB stock opened at $243.89 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $210.50 and a 1-year high of $267.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.98.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

