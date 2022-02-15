Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 587.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 602,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 514,559 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $7,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 1,003.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 128,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 116,607 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 24.9% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 55,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 11,142 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $196,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 19.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,142,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,562,000 after buying an additional 183,800 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LXP opened at $15.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.66. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $15.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.90 and its 200 day moving average is $14.30.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

