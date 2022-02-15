Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $8,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 32,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 14,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ally Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 651,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,266,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $59.46 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $57.81 and a one year high of $65.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.79.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

