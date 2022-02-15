Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,051 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Altice USA worth $8,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 73.4% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 65,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 27,710 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA in the third quarter valued at $1,569,000. Natixis boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 1,777.3% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 166,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 158,073 shares during the period. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 2,522.1% in the third quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,107,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,600 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 2.6% in the third quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,880,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Altice USA alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Altice USA from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. BNP Paribas downgraded Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Altice USA in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.08.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schnabel bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.59 per share, for a total transaction of $145,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 27,500 shares of company stock worth $421,075. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ATUS opened at $13.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.92. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.86 and a 1-year high of $38.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.06.

Altice USA Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.