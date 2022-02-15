Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 94,926 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 65.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,926 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.41% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $8,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the third quarter valued at $369,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.8% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 8.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 836,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,270,000 after buying an additional 65,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,941,000 after buying an additional 36,257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBCF. Raymond James raised their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Monday, January 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $37.01 on Tuesday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $40.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.29.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 35.05%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 23.85%.

In other news, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $381,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $290,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF).

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.