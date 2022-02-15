Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases Shares of 197,813 Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 197,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,472,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter worth $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $203,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $238,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $2,697,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DH shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $47.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Definitive Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $45.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.30.

NASDAQ DH opened at $23.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.80. Definitive Healthcare Corp has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $50.30.

About Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

