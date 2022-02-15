Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 11,156 Shares of Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its holdings in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,382 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,156 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 2.19% of Superior Group of Companies worth $8,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,016,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,679,000 after buying an additional 74,036 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Superior Group of Companies by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 527,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 42,925 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its position in Superior Group of Companies by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 397,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,509,000 after purchasing an additional 99,323 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Superior Group of Companies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Superior Group of Companies by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 48,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ SGC opened at $19.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.76. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.27 and a 52-week high of $29.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.09. The stock has a market cap of $317.18 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.43%.

Superior Group of Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories to medical and health fields as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety industries. It operates through the following segments: Uniforms and Related Products; Remote Staffing Solutions; and Promotional Products.

