Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 12,275 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 12,275 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.22% of Sensient Technologies worth $8,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

SXT opened at $80.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Sensient Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.01 and a fifty-two week high of $106.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.38 and its 200 day moving average is $92.75.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.64%.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.