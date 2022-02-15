Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 33,197 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 33,197 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Smith & Nephew worth $8,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,098 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 46,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 8.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNN opened at $32.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.10. Smith & Nephew plc has a fifty-two week low of $31.55 and a fifty-two week high of $44.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.85 and its 200 day moving average is $35.42.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

