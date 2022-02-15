Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 3,335 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,335 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.18% of Highwoods Properties worth $8,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 176.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 338.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 361.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HIW shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

HIW stock opened at $42.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.15. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.22 and a fifty-two week high of $48.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.11.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.47. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.82%.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

