Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 57,167 Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 270,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,167 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Shaw Communications worth $7,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the second quarter worth $135,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the third quarter worth $160,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 22.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the second quarter worth $187,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the second quarter worth $205,000. 55.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SJR stock opened at $29.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.81. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $30.66. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.73 and its 200 day moving average is $29.31.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0791 per share. This is an increase from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC increased their price objective on Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.60.

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

