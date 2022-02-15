Neuberger Berman Group LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,176 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $8,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter valued at about $99,000.

Shares of INDA opened at $43.40 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $38.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.65.

