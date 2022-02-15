Neuberger Berman Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 881,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,676 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $7,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PTEN. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 98.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 155,911 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 21.5% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 420,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 74,478 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,165,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,383,000 after acquiring an additional 192,794 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,380,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,603,000 after acquiring an additional 277,805 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.25 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.46.

Shares of PTEN opened at $13.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 3.01. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.99 and a twelve month high of $13.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.72.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $466.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.38 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 21.31%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue was up 111.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.76%.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

