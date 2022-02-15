Neutrino USD Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last Week (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002245 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $441.84 million and $8.67 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Neutrino USD has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Neutrino USD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00044946 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,120.64 or 0.07045035 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,343.31 or 1.00107645 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00048487 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00049285 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Neutrino USD Coin Profile

Neutrino USD was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 444,286,931 coins and its circulating supply is 444,286,337 coins. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.