Neutron Price Tops $0.0004 (NTRN)

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. During the last seven days, Neutron has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Neutron has a market capitalization of $17,300.99 and $2.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutron coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000111 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

Neutron Profile

Neutron is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neutron’s official website is www.neutroncoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutron is an SHA-256d crypto currency with a 79 second block time target and a 5 hour proof of stake maturity with a varying interest reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Neutron

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

