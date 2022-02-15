New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Trading 9.9% Higher

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) shares shot up 9.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.62 and last traded at $1.62. 405,794 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 22,244,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.10.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.01.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile (NYSE:EDU)
New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
