New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Trading 9.9% Higher

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) shares shot up 9.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.62 and last traded at $1.62. 405,794 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 22,244,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.10.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.01.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDU. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 526.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,085,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433,330 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 10.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,093,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,328,000 after acquiring an additional 466,895 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 86.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 6.8% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 113,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the period. 52.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

