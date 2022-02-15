New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of New Residential Investment in a research report issued on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.37. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS.
New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 39.50%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
NRZ stock opened at $10.51 on Tuesday. New Residential Investment has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.84.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 887,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,510,000 after acquiring an additional 11,597 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $935,000. Deer Park Road Corp purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $9,733,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 96,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 18,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in New Residential Investment by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,125,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,092,000 after acquiring an additional 63,205 shares in the last quarter. 46.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, Director Robert Mcginnis purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.18 per share, with a total value of $100,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.51%. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 72.99%.
About New Residential Investment
New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.
