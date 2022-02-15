Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Sold by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl lessened its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 3.9% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 12,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.13.

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $24.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.69 and a 200-day moving average of $23.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.96. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.25%.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

