NewLake Capital Partners (OTC:NLCP) Stock Price Up 0.6%

NewLake Capital Partners Inc (OTC:NLCP)’s stock price rose 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.75 and last traded at $24.90. Approximately 8,913 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 32,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.75.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.92.

Get NewLake Capital Partners alerts:

NewLake Capital Partners (OTC:NLCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NewLake Capital Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewLake Capital Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.