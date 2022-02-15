Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Chairman Acquires $3,940,720.00 in Stock

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Chairman Howard W. Lutnick acquired 227,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $3,940,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Newmark Group stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $16.36. 1,412,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,756. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.47 and a 52 week high of $19.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.40.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $984.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.23 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is currently 1.38%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,049,000. Caxton Associates LP increased its position in Newmark Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 48,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 24,221 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Newmark Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,103,000 after purchasing an additional 39,183 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Newmark Group by 8.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 128,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 10,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Newmark Group in the third quarter worth $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NMRK. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

