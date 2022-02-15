Nexgel (NASDAQ:NXGL) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Nexgel Inc (NASDAQ:NXGL)’s stock price traded down 3.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.02 and last traded at $2.02. 58,381 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 616,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nexgel stock. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Nexgel Inc (NASDAQ:NXGL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Altium Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.51% of Nexgel as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
About Nexgel (NASDAQ:NXGL)
