NexJ Systems (TSE:NXJ) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.32

NexJ Systems Inc. (TSE:NXJ)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 12074 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

The firm has a market cap of C$7.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.53.

About NexJ Systems (TSE:NXJ)

NexJ Systems Inc develops intelligent customer management solutions for the financial services industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers NexJ CRM for wealth management, private banking, commercial banking, corporate banking, sales, trading and research, and insurance.

