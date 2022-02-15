NEXT.coin Reaches Market Cap of $1.22 Million (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 15th. NEXT.coin has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEXT.coin coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, NEXT.coin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,116.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.64 or 0.00767605 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.93 or 0.00217452 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00012155 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00010668 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004818 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00021598 BTC.

About NEXT.coin

NEXT.coin (NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

