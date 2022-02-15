NEXT Price Down 2.3% This Week (NEXT)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 15th. One NEXT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0997 or 0.00000224 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NEXT has a total market capitalization of $620,997.50 and $874.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NEXT has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.68 or 0.00295894 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00013361 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001020 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000589 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002480 BTC.

NEXT Coin Profile

NEXT (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

Buying and Selling NEXT

