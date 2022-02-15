NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Shares of NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) were down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.98 and last traded at $1.02. Approximately 170,736 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 159,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF)

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. develops and operates augmented reality advertising platform. The company products and services include ARitize Ecomm Solution, ARitize Retail Showroom, ARitize App, ARitize University, and ARitize Live Casting. The company was founded on January 12, 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

