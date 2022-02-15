NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Short Interest Update

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the January 15th total of 5,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.32.

Shares of NEX stock opened at $7.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 3.00. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $7.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEX. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 140,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 5,392 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2,953,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 29,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 29,531 shares during the period. Goff John C purchased a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,718,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,649,000 after buying an additional 284,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

