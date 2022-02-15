NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.51

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$19.51 and traded as high as C$20.11. NFI Group shares last traded at C$19.68, with a volume of 361,170 shares trading hands.

NFI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Laurentian raised NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on NFI Group from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on NFI Group from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. TD Securities reduced their price target on NFI Group from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised NFI Group from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NFI Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$25.56.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$19.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$23.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 393.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. NFI Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,345.94%.

In other news, Director Adam L. Gray bought 234,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$21.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,035,491.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,734,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$101,835,846.99. Insiders acquired 1,681,905 shares of company stock valued at $34,513,296 over the last quarter.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

