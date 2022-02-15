NFTify (N1) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $38,387.00

NFTify (CURRENCY:N1) traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 15th. In the last seven days, NFTify has traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. NFTify has a market cap of $610,446.52 and approximately $38,387.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTify coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0300 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00044503 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,108.33 or 0.07102000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,928.67 or 1.00369509 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00048564 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00049327 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002922 BTC.

About NFTify

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,362,031 coins.

NFTify Coin Trading

