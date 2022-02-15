Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $96.68

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $96.68 and last traded at $95.75, with a volume of 44573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.90.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NCBS shares. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.40.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.91.
In related news, Director Hector Colon acquired 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Kuchera Lawson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $506,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,965 shares of company stock worth $363,345 and have sold 11,563 shares worth $1,047,156. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 3.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 5.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 2.2% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.52% of the company’s stock.
About Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS)
Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nicolet Bankshares (NCBS)
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.