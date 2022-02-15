Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $96.68

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $96.68 and last traded at $95.75, with a volume of 44573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.90.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NCBS shares. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.91.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.39. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 25.39%. The firm had revenue of $69.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hector Colon acquired 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Kuchera Lawson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $506,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,965 shares of company stock worth $363,345 and have sold 11,563 shares worth $1,047,156. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 3.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 5.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 2.2% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

