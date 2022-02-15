Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.69

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.69 and last traded at C$0.70, with a volume of 17500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.69.

Separately, Haywood Securities reduced their target price on shares of Nighthawk Gold from C$3.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

The stock has a market cap of C$60.30 million and a P/E ratio of -1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.84.

Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nighthawk Gold Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 35,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.96 per share, with a total value of C$33,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,060,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,537,736.32. Insiders have acquired 178,500 shares of company stock worth $145,020 over the last three months.

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

