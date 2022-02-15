Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Short Interest Down 29.2% in January

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the January 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NINOY stock opened at $11.15 on Tuesday. Nikon has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $12.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Nikon alerts:

About Nikon

Nikon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical instruments. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Products, Precision Equipment, Healthcare, and Industrial Metrology and Others. The Imaging Products segment deals with the manufacture and sale of imaging products and peripherals such as digital single-lens reflex cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nikon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.