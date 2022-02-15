Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.460-$0.460 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $76.65 billion-$76.65 billion.

OTCMKTS:NSANY opened at $10.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.53 and a beta of 1.23. Nissan Motor has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $11.89.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NSANY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nissan Motor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nissan Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nissan Motor from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nissan Motor has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products and marine equipment. It operates through the Automobile and Sales segments. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles, forklift, marine equipment, and related parts. The Sales segment handles sales finance and leasing business to support the sales activity of automobile business.

