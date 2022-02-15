Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) Short Interest Up 66.7% in January

Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Nocopi Technologies stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.19. The company had a trading volume of 266,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,440. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average of $0.19. Nocopi Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.27.

About Nocopi Technologies

Nocopi Technologies, Inc engages in the development and distribution of document security products and licensing of reactive ink technologies for the entertainment, toy and educational product markets. It also develops and markets technologies for document and product authentication. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, PA.

