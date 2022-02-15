Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) Short Interest Up 66.7% in January

Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Nocopi Technologies stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.19. The company had a trading volume of 266,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,440. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average of $0.19. Nocopi Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.27.
About Nocopi Technologies
