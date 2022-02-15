Node Runners Price Reaches $22.44 (NDR)

Node Runners (CURRENCY:NDR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Node Runners has a market cap of $551,406.51 and approximately $493.00 worth of Node Runners was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Node Runners has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One Node Runners coin can currently be purchased for approximately $22.44 or 0.00050960 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004133 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00038679 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.57 or 0.00105782 BTC.

Node Runners Profile

Node Runners is a coin. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Node Runners’ total supply is 28,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,577 coins. The official message board for Node Runners is noderunners.medium.com . Node Runners’ official Twitter account is @Node_Runners . Node Runners’ official website is noderunners.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Node Runners is an underground movement formed to fight corporate autocracy. Farm and stake crypto Heroes NFTs to fight Villains and bring justice to the world. “

Buying and Selling Node Runners

