Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) Short Interest Update

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 120,000 shares, a growth of 66.2% from the January 15th total of 72,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,200.0 days.

NKRKF remained flat at $$32.82 during midday trading on Tuesday. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 52 week low of $32.82 and a 52 week high of $41.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.09 and a 200 day moving average of $37.90.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Company Profile

Nokian Renkaat Oyj engages in the manufacture of tyres. It operates through the following segments: Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, Vianor, and Other Operations. The Passenger Car Tyres segment covers the development and production of summer and winter tyres for cars and vans. The Heavy Tyres segment comprises tyres for forestry machinery, and special tyres for agricultural machinery, tractors, and industrial machinery.

