Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) Short Interest Update

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 120,000 shares, a growth of 66.2% from the January 15th total of 72,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,200.0 days.
NKRKF remained flat at $$32.82 during midday trading on Tuesday. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 52 week low of $32.82 and a 52 week high of $41.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.09 and a 200 day moving average of $37.90.
Nokian Renkaat Oyj Company Profile
