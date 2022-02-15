Nomad Royalty (OTCMKTS:NSRXD) Trading Up 0.6%

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSRXD) shares were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.75 and last traded at $7.75. Approximately 4,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 16,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.03.
About Nomad Royalty (OTCMKTS:NSRXD)
